The Charlatans at Wolverhampton Civic Hall and other great 90s acts...

The Charlatans, Vanilla Ice, Celine Dion, Jamiroquai and Steps are among the acts that are coming - here's how to get tickets There are loads of things we love about that era - Tamagotchis, Pogs and affordable bus fares to name but a few... The music wasn't half bad either. Here are a few gigs that will remind you of a simpler time .

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcTamworth.