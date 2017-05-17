Swindon's first punk festival stars S...

Swindon's first punk festival stars Sham 69

Swindon plays host to the first Wessex One Faith Punk Festival this week, scooping top punk rock band Sham 69 as headliners. Swindon promoter Duncan Robinson said: "We have fans travelling to the festival from as far afield as Bristol, Gloucester, Reading, Oxford and bands appearing from Coventry, Luton and even Dundee.'

