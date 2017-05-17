Swindon's first punk festival stars Sham 69
Swindon plays host to the first Wessex One Faith Punk Festival this week, scooping top punk rock band Sham 69 as headliners. Swindon promoter Duncan Robinson said: "We have fans travelling to the festival from as far afield as Bristol, Gloucester, Reading, Oxford and bands appearing from Coventry, Luton and even Dundee.'
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Tue
|jo mama
|293
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 14
|Earth Whisperer
|249
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
