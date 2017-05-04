Southport Festival 2017 - what's on this Sunday
Legendary punk poet Dr John Cooper Clarke will perform at The Atkinson on Sunday May 7 as part of Southport Festival 2017 There is something for everyone today whether you love comedy, cartoons, live bands, jazz, art - you can even see iconic 'People's Poet' Dr John Cooper Clarke at The Atkinson on Lord Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southport Visiter.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|21 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|248
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC