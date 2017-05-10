Southport Festival 2017 - spot yourse...

Southport Festival 2017 - spot yourself in our pictures

People of all ages enjoyed a performance from punk poet John Cooper Clarke; Star Wars Rogue One on the outdoor cinema in King's Gardens; a beach festival on Wesley Street; paint cannons and jellyfish art in the Town Hall Gardens; children's shows and crafts inside The Atkinson; a Laugh Out Loud comedy night, and a Big Comedy comedy pub crawl; giant cartoons being created on Chapel Street; and live music in venues across the resort.

