Simple Plan bassist skips European tour as he battles depression

Simple Plan bassist David Desrosiers says he's taking a temporary leave from the pop-punk band as he fights depression. The musician posted a message to fans on his Instagram account on Thursday outlining his decision to bow out from the European leg of the band's tour.

