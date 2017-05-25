Simple Plan bassist skips European tour as he battles depression
Simple Plan bassist David Desrosiers says he's taking a temporary leave from the pop-punk band as he fights depression. The musician posted a message to fans on his Instagram account on Thursday outlining his decision to bow out from the European leg of the band's tour.
