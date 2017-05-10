Shows of the Week: Punks There at the Beginning, Who Have Been Through a Lot
THE DAMNED House of Blues, May 17 The Damned played their first gig on July 6, 1976 opening up for the Sex Pistols at London's 100 Club, helping to start and lead the UK's punk movement as the first band from that scene to release a single, "New Rose" , and album, Damned Damned Damned .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Earth Whisperer
|249
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC