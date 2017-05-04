Selfridges' Braid Bar Comes Under Fire for Lila Moss Campaign Images

CONTROVERSIAL BEGINNINGS: The Braid Bar, a hair braiding service located at Selfridges ' Beauty Workshop, is facing backlash on social media after publishing a preview of its latest campaign featuring Lila Grace Moss, Kate Moss' daughter, and Stella Jones, daughter of The Clash musician Mick Jones. The campaign, which was meant to introduce new styles from The Braid Bar's summer menu, was criticized for its lack of diversity and respect for black culture, given that the hair styles it's promoting are drawn from black culture.

