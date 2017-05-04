Selfridges' Braid Bar Comes Under Fire for Lila Moss Campaign Images
CONTROVERSIAL BEGINNINGS: The Braid Bar, a hair braiding service located at Selfridges ' Beauty Workshop, is facing backlash on social media after publishing a preview of its latest campaign featuring Lila Grace Moss, Kate Moss' daughter, and Stella Jones, daughter of The Clash musician Mick Jones. The campaign, which was meant to introduce new styles from The Braid Bar's summer menu, was criticized for its lack of diversity and respect for black culture, given that the hair styles it's promoting are drawn from black culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|4 hr
|FartGas
|245
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC