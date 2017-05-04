Selfridges' Braid Bar Comes Under Fir...

Selfridges' Braid Bar Comes Under Fire for Lila Moss Campaign Images

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Women's Wear Daily

CONTROVERSIAL BEGINNINGS: The Braid Bar, a hair braiding service located at Selfridges ' Beauty Workshop, is facing backlash on social media after publishing a preview of its latest campaign featuring Lila Grace Moss, Kate Moss' daughter, and Stella Jones, daughter of The Clash musician Mick Jones. The campaign, which was meant to introduce new styles from The Braid Bar's summer menu, was criticized for its lack of diversity and respect for black culture, given that the hair styles it's promoting are drawn from black culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 4 hr FartGas 245
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,811,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC