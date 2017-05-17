Sabres to host NHL Centennial Fan Are...

Sabres to host NHL Centennial Fan Arena in early June

The National Hockey League's Centennial Fan Arena is planning on making its stop in Buffalo during the NHL Scouting Combine from June 2nd through the 3rd. NEWS: Sabres to host @NHL Centennial Fan Arena - pop-up rink, VR experience, museum, giant video screen, & more a- i https://t.co/2WxIBtniKo pic.twitter.com/TQeYZyJbVn One of the main features of the league's centennial celebration will give fans the experience to take in hockey history and take part in some free activities for the public.

