Rise Against to play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica September 29; tickets go on sale May 12
In conjunction with their new album "Wolves," Rise Against will kick off a North American headline tour at the end of summer, which includes a September 29 stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in the Flats. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10am ET at axs.com and livenation.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 6
|Earth Whisperer
|248
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC