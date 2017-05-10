Rise Against release new single, set a release day for new album 'Wolves' in June
Rise Against is coming out with their first album since 2014's 'The Black Market' on June 9. It's called Wolves and it is already one of the most anticipated album releases of the year. "We're pleased to announce our new record, WOLVES, will be available June 9th," the band said on their website this past Thursday .
