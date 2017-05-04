Record breaking band The Pocket Gods, who took on Spotify and are...

The first single from their forthcoming album 'The Jesus and Mary Chain', 'The Perfect Blue' is a punk pop summer anthem - think The Ramones meets Teenage Fanclub! The album celebrates The Pocket Gods' 20th anniversary of making indie pop records. They were discovered by the late John Peel and been championed by likes of Huw Stephens and Tom Robinson who call's frontman Mark Christopher Lee a wilful maverick.

