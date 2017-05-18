Raw Portraits Of The Transient Kids Who Ride The Rails
Hopping a ride aboard trains and traveling across America used to be associated with tramps and hobos, but these days the transient kids who ride the rails look more like Sid Vicious or Trent Reznor rather than Emmett Kelly. The members of these train riding transient tribes look like characters from a Mad Max movie but live like travelers would have in the early 20th century, unchained and constantly rolling on down the line.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 14
|Earth Whisperer
|249
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
