Queen and the Pistols both played Paddocks
WITH plans in the offing to rebuild a rundown community hall in Canvey , a trip down memory lane reveals its remarkable legacy. The Paddocks, in Long Road, on Canvey saw a Who's Who of musical talent walk through its doors since it was opened in 1973.
