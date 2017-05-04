Punks-turned-power-poppers Redd Kross hit the road with a Melvin on drums
Since their first releases in the early 80s, southern California four-piece Redd Kross have been a cut above their punk peers. Started in 1980 by teenage brothers Jeff and Steven McDonald and rounded out over their first decade by a rotating cast of guitarists and drummers-including Black Flag members Ron Reyes and Dez Cadena and Circle Jerks founder Greg Hetson-the band added a sophisticated melodic sense to their feisty punk.
