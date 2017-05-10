Punks back from - grave' after 13 years
WARRINGTON'S own punk legends The Graves have reformed after a 13-year hiatus, and will celebrate being back together with a comeback gig at the Saracen's Head in Wilderspool Causeway on Saturday. Returning from the band's most recent incarnation are vocalist Grant Macabre, guitarist Ed Stone and bassist Didier Lacaze, with original drummer The Reverend Hug returning to duty with The Graves for the first time since 1984.
