Punk rock weekend in Sonoma

Punk rock weekend in Sonoma

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month! Continue reading with unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month! Get unlimited access to SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile app for just $5.25 per month, and support community journalism! For just $5.25 per month, you can keep reading SonomaNews.com, the Sonoma Index-Tribune eEdition and our mobile, and support community journalism! Unbeknownst to many, Sonoma has deep roots in the punk scene, going back to the '80s with Modern Action Records being a big part of the picture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) May 14 Earth Whisperer 249
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC