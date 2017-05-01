'Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliche' - Last chance to back biopic on '70s...

'Poly Styrene: I Am A ClichA©' - Last chance to back biopic on '70s female punk icon of X-Ray Spex fame Leonardo Faierman points us to an article he wrote for BlackGirlNerds about a crowdfunding campaign for a biopic on female punk rock icon Poly Styrene. The Indiegogo ends tomorrow and is very close to its goal at the time of this blog post.

