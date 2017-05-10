Pierce The Veil returns to Houston with Sum 41
The bassist for Pierce The Veil has been in awe since the start of the bands "We Will Detonate!" tour last month by supporting act and heavy punk rock legends Sum 41. "It's awesome," Preciado said. "To see them go out every night and put on the show that they do is amazing.
