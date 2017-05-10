Photo Flash: Stufish's SOHO Brings Ci...

Photo Flash: Stufish's SOHO Brings Circus Thrill Ride to The Peacock

The world premiere of SOHO - a thrill ride of circus, street and theatre performance, re-creating the exciting, edgy and voyeuristic world of London's Soho - created by rock'n'roll global power house Stufish, runs at West End's The Peacock now through Saturday 20 May 2017. Press night is tonight 10 May and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! SOHO - just one word conjures up London's world famous district full of sounds, vibes and its unique buzz: a place filled with gloriously diverse characters.

