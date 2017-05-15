Paramore, Linkin Park take big swings, but only one hits
Paramore, Linkin Park take big swings, but only one hits The emo-rock figureheads are prime examples of how much, or how little, a band can evolve. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qjuqSJ A generation of broody teens grew up listening to Paramore and Linkin Park, but only one band is growing up with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Earth Whisperer
|249
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC