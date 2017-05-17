NonCOMM recap: Greg Graffin swaps pun...

NonCOMM recap: Greg Graffin swaps punk anthems for folk jams

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Greg Graffin is one interesting dude. In addition to being the frontman for Bad Religion, Graffin also has a Ph.D. and lectures UCLA and Cornell students on science and religion in his spare time - because, you know, that's what punk rockers do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Tue jo mama 293
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) May 14 Earth Whisperer 249
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,105,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC