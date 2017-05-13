Niall Horan's new song is giving off ...

Niall Horan's new song is giving off serious Fleetwood Mac vibes

Appearing at Channel 93.3's Summer Kick Off concert in San Diego, the former One Direction star gave a first airing to new song On the Loose - and it's clearly inspired by Niall's love of classic rock It features a guitar line that isn't a million miles away from Fleetwood Mac's dreams, and it wasn't long before his fans picked up on the similarities. Praising the song, one wrote: 'I'm getting mad Fleetwood Mac - Dreams vibes from On the Loose.

