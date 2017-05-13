Niall Horan's new song is giving off serious Fleetwood Mac vibes
Appearing at Channel 93.3's Summer Kick Off concert in San Diego, the former One Direction star gave a first airing to new song On the Loose - and it's clearly inspired by Niall's love of classic rock It features a guitar line that isn't a million miles away from Fleetwood Mac's dreams, and it wasn't long before his fans picked up on the similarities. Praising the song, one wrote: 'I'm getting mad Fleetwood Mac - Dreams vibes from On the Loose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 6
|Earth Whisperer
|248
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC