Music News: We're Getting Visits From Primus, Prince's Backing Band and Others
It was a big week of show announcements for fans of post-punk, indie rock and singer-songwriters, as some recognizable faces and some new innovators are making their way to area stages. Lots of opportunities to hit up the indoor club venues await.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|249
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC