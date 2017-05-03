Music News Rise Against banned from shooting video and dubbed - anti-government'
The band Rise Against have been banned from shooting their latest video after being dubbed 'anti-government', it has been revealed. The four piece had requested a permit to film the music video for their new track, 'The Violence', in a field in Virginia which is covered in 43 giant concrete busts of former presidents.
