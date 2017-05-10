Music News: Jason Isbell and Lil Yachty Shows Announced, Plus Don Henley's 70th Birthday
The Bomb Factory continues to bolster its schedule for the year; a popular television series is bringing some cast members to town; Trees will host a pair of thundering guitar acts; a group of emo torchbearers are returning; and Don Henley turns 70. The Bomb Factory 's summer and fall schedule continues to take shape. Young Thug' s Are We There Yet? tour makes a stop on June 14 with special guest Sonny Digital in tow.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 6
|Earth Whisperer
|248
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
