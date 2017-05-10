Music News: Jason Isbell and Lil Yachty Shows Announced, Plus Don Henley's 70th Birthday

The Bomb Factory continues to bolster its schedule for the year; a popular television series is bringing some cast members to town; Trees will host a pair of thundering guitar acts; a group of emo torchbearers are returning; and Don Henley turns 70. The Bomb Factory 's summer and fall schedule continues to take shape. Young Thug' s Are We There Yet? tour makes a stop on June 14 with special guest Sonny Digital in tow.

