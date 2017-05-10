Music News: Jason Isbell and Lil Yach...

Music News: Jason Isbell and Lil Yachty Shows Announced, Plus Don Henley's 70th Birthday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

The Bomb Factory continues to bolster its schedule for the year; a popular television series is bringing some cast members to town; Trees will host a pair of thundering guitar acts; a group of emo torchbearers are returning; and Don Henley turns 70. The Bomb Factory 's summer and fall schedule continues to take shape. Young Thug' s Are We There Yet? tour makes a stop on June 14 with special guest Sonny Digital in tow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) May 6 Earth Whisperer 248
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC