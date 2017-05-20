Mike Watt and Meat Puppets rattle the windows at Underground Arts
Thumping his way through a sonorous solo, Mike Watt makes this pronouncement to a full basement at Underground Arts: "BASSSSSS!!" The delivery of both the declaration and the music is definitive, as if to make one thing clear: if you weren't sure whether you'd ever heard a bassline before, you can be sure here, tonight. Watt stretches the single word affirmatively over the sounds, and lets it hang there for awhile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 14
|Earth Whisperer
|249
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC