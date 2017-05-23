Meet The Drip, Conan and Graf Orlock before 71Grind festival

Grindcore, as a music genre, was born on July 1, 1987, with the release of Birmingham, England, band Napalm Death's debut album, Scum . It was the work of a small crew of Englishmen who took the technical aggression of metal in the style of Slayer and Venom and funneled it through the realistic focus and DIY ethic of hardcore punk in the style of Black Flag and Discharge.

