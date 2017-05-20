Me First and The Gimme Gimmes NZ Shows

Get your party shirts ready! Punk rock super-group and cover band extraordinaire, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes are set to return our shores this October! For the uninitiated, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes are a punk rock all-star team, consisting of Lagwagon frontman Joey Cape on the rhythm guitar, Australian rock legend, Lindsay "The Doctor" McDougall of Frenzal Rhomb on lead guitar, Lagwagon drummer and Fat Wreck utility superhero Dave Raun on the skins, with bass duties occupied by Bad Religion's Jay Bentley, and rounded out by incomparable crooner Spike Slawson.

