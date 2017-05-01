Matt Skiba apologizes to Blink-182 fans who tried to attend Fyre Festival

Before social media was flooded with reports that the so-called "luxury" Fyre Festival was falling apart, Blink-182 officially cancelled their headlining set at the event, saying that they were "not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans." Now, guitarist Matt Skiba has apologized to the fans who tried to attend the doomed festival to see the punk trio perform.

