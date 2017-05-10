Manwolves, Misfits, and even more music

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Tift Merritt will be debuting songs from her newly released Stitch of the World album at Denver's Soiled Dove May 16. When someone says they love '80s music, you can usually bet they're not referring to, say, Throbbing Gristle' s Journey Through a Body . In any case, nostalgia for the decade remains a significant player in the collective unconscious of music consumption, from its influence on the early '00s rash of post-punk and new-wave revivalists to Bruno Mars ' Minneapolis Sound pastiches to any Tejon Street cover band that's ever charmed their faithful audiences with yet another rendition of "Blister in the Sun."

Chicago, IL

