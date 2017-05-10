Man parodies Ed Sheeran in the style of a pop punk band, totally nails it
If, for some reason, you've ever found yourself wondering what it would sound like if Sum 41 covered Ed Sheeran, you now have your answer. Last week YouTuber and musician Dave Days shared a video titled "If Ed Sheeran Was Pop Punk".
