Louise Lawler's Beguiling Institution...

Louise Lawler's Beguiling Institutional Critique

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New Yorker

I remember when photographs by Louise Lawler, currently the subject of a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art, first hurt my feelings, some thirty years ago. They pictured paintings by MirA3, Pollock, Johns, and Warhol as they appeared in museums, galleries, auction houses, storage spaces, and collectors' homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Apr 27 Earth Whisperer 241
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Mar '17 West Coast Warning 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,715,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC