Kate Moss's Daughter Lila Accused of Cultural Appropriation

19 hrs ago

Following in her mom's famous footsteps, Lila Grace Moss Hack has landed her very first fashion campaign at the tender age of 14 - ironically the same age Kate Moss was discovered. The fashion community has excitedly held their breath for the young model, who's lived the majority of her life out of the spotlight, to make her debut.

