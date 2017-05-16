In Trump's country: U2 takes "Joshua ...

In Trump's country: U2 takes "Joshua Tree" politics back on the road

"Are you ready to gamble your car? Are you ready to gamble your house? Are you ready to gamble the American dream?" Bono asked the audience in September 2016, when U2 appeared for the first time in almost a year as part of the IHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas. Opening with a remixed version of "Desire ," all was business as usual until the bridge, when the visage of Donald Trump appeared on a large video screen above the band.

