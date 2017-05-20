How to Talk to Girls at Parties' Cannes Review: Punks...

Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman are among the stars of John Cameron Mitchell's awkward film, which could have been a midnight-movie hit in another era There are a number of small pleasures to be found in John Cameron Mitchell's "How to Talk to Girls at Parties," a stylish genre mash-up that's oddly too messy and too prim at the same time. A clash between "Starman" and "The Clash" with a healthy side of "Rocky Horror," the film sets a gang of young punks against a cabal of antiseptic aliens in grungy late '70s London.

