How the Fyre Fest Nightmare Burned Through Millions
The warning signs were evident as early as December 2016. Billy McFarland, a 25-year-old "tech bro," as the New York Post once described him, decided to announce his and rapper Ja Rule's plans for Fyre Festival - an ultra-luxury two-weekend musical event that would take place on Norman's Cay, in the Exumas district of the Bahamas - with a lavish party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Ashton
|52
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Apr 27
|Earth Whisperer
|241
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC