Hear Jade Jackson, Chris Shiflett Talk California Roots, Mike Ness
Country-punk performer visits 'Walking the Floor' podcast to discuss recording her new album 'Gilded' with the Social Distortion singer Jade Jackson visits Chris Shiflett's 'Walking the Floor' podcast to talk about growing up in California and working with Mike Ness. An Americana songwriter with punk bonafides, Jade Jackson casts a dark, swooning spell with next week's Gilded .
