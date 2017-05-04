'He drinks too much': Canberra couple...

'He drinks too much': Canberra couple appears on Channel Nine's 'The Last Resort'

How bad does your relationship have to be before you go on television and air your dirty laundry in front of the entire nation? "At a crisis point" according to Tuggeranong resident Sarah , who signed herself and boyfriend Keelan up for Channel Nine's The Last Resort late last year in a desperate attempt to save their relationship. Sarah and Keelan, who met eight years ago while studying at Lanyon High School, are one of five couples on Nine's brand new reality series, which airs for the first time on Tuesday night.

