Gruen photo exhibit rocks

From April 13 to May 26, an exhibit called the ROCKERS will be on display in the Westphal Colle ge of Media Arts & Design's Leonard Pearlstein Gallery showcasing 124 photographs taken by famous American rock photographer, Bob Gruen. The exhibit includes 65 contact sheets, a handful of both black and white as well as color photos and a "Teenage Bedroom" display.

