Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong remembers Chris Cornell: "He made the walls peel"
Like many members of the music community, Billie Joe Armstrong was shocked to hear about the death of Chris Cornell . "It's really just sad, I don't really know another way to put it," the Green Day frontman told ABC Radio Friday morning, before the band kicked off ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 14
|Earth Whisperer
|249
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
