Green Day, Foo Fighters to headline Mexicoa s Corona Capital festival
They will be will be rocking hard South of the Border this fall when Green Day and Foo Fighters headline the 2017 Corona Capital festival, scheduled for November 18-19 in Mexico City. The Corona Capital lineup also features a variety of other alternative rock acts, including PJ Harvey , The xx , Cage the Elephant , Phoenix , Elbow , Alt-J , The Shins and Cold War Kids , among many others.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 6
|Earth Whisperer
|248
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
