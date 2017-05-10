Green Day, Florida Georgia Line, Fifth Harmony & More for 'Good...
The lineup for Good Morning America 's 2017 Summer Concert Series reads like the lineup for the ultimate music festival. The 17-week series that takes place live from the SummerStage in New York's Central Park will kick off on May 19 with Green Day performing songs from their latest, Revolution Radio , and stretch out through September with appearances from Florida George Line , Fifth Harmony , The Chainsmokers , The Lumineers , Little Big Town , Bebe Rexha , Big Sean , Lady Antebellum and many others.
