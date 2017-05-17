Glastonbury 2017: Dead Kennedys join ...

Glastonbury 2017: Dead Kennedys join Shangri-La as full line up is revealed

The punk road band will join the likes of Napalm Death and The Ska Vengers in the utopia-inspired area The area, named after the mythical utopia in James Hilton's novel Lost Horizons , promises "giant towers of trash... dwellings made of detritus, [and] art from the embers." The tweet read: "Amazing news! We can reveal that Dead Kennedys are playing in Shangri-La! Bringing more Punk & Metal to GlastoFest."

