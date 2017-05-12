Giant Drag's Annie Hardy Drops Video via The L.A. Times, Solo Debut 'Rules' Out Now
Annie Hardy began her illustrious career as lead singer, songwriter and guitarist of Giant Drag over a decade ago and she returned to the public eye with her critically acclaimed solo debut, Rules, this April. The album features contributions from Don Bolles , Stephen McBean , Petra Haden , DJ Bonebrake and Joe Cardamone .
