GBH playing NYC with The Casualties in between It's Not Dead & Riot Fest

Punk legends GBH are on a Latin American tour as we speak, and they've got some US festivals planned for late summer: It's Not Dead Fest in California and Riot Fest in Chicago. In between those two festivals, they'll play a NYC show with The Casualties on September 9 at Gramercy Theatre .

