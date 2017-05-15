Four classic Daf albums reissued in new Das Ist Daf boxset
DAF , AKA Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft, are releasing a new box set containing four of their classic albums. DAS IST DAF gathers the German group's albums from 1980 through 1982 on vinyl with download codes.
