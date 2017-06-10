Flogging Molly played Irving Plaza twice
Celtic punk faves Flogging Molly are gearing up to release their sixth album, Life Is Good , and they're on tour now previewing some songs from it and playing tons of classics. The tour hit NYC's Irving Plaza twice this week, on Tuesday and Wednesday , where Flogging Molly played "Swagger," "Drunken Lullabies," "Life in a Tenement Square," "Devil's Dance Floor," "What's Left of the Flag," "The Seven Deadly Sins," and tons more.
