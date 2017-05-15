Flogging Molly performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Sunday, May 21.
Flogging Molly , the Celtic punk band known for the infectious originality of its songs, will perform at College Street Music Hall in New Haven this weekend. Just over a week from that Sunday gig, Flogging Molly will release its new album, "Life is Good."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|17 hr
|jo mama
|293
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 14
|Earth Whisperer
|249
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC