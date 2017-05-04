Festival '77 Montreal salutes 40 years of punk rock at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Rancid in 2006: The California punk rock act is co-headlining the inaugural edition of '77 Montreal, a punk festival being held at Parc Jean-Drapeau on July 28, 2017. Adding to the already frenetic lineup that kicks off symbolically on June 28 with the International Jazz Festival and includes back-to-back weekend festivals Osheaga and AZleSoniq at Parc Jean-Drapeau in August, concert promoters Greenland and Evenko have teamed up to unveil '77 Montreal - what they are calling a celebration of 40 years punk rock music.

