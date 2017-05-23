Feature / 50 minutes agoGoo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik - " The Ten Records That Changed My Life
Goo Goo Dolls main man John Rzeznik has been productive lately, in every sense. His wife Melina Gallo gave birth to their daughter, Liliana, in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Hammer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|22 min
|Earth Whisperer
|250
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC